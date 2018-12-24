

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Place du Canada was struck by vandals for the fourth time in just over a year on Monday morning.

As in the previous incidents, the monument to Canada’s first prime minister was covered in red paint.

Police said they have no suspects and no arrests have been made.

In November, 2017, an anti-racist group took credit for defacing the statue ahead of a protest against a religious neutrality law. In August, anti-colonial activists took credit for a similar incident, and the statue was vandalized once more in October ahead of another anti-racism rally.