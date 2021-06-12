MONTREAL -- A one-stop shop will be set up to provide support to Indigenous communities wishing to research residential schools in Quebec.

Former Nunavik police chief Michel Martin has been appointed as the facilitator and will begin work on Monday. He will serve as the sole point of contact with the communities.

Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs in Quebec Ian Lafrenière made the announcement on Saturday during a news conference with federal ministers Marc Miller and Carolyn Bennett.

A consultation circle with Indigenous elders will also be set up.

It will include Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador regional chief Ghislain Picard.