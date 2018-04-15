Singh cancels Saguenay visit due to weather
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh answers a question during an availability following a meeting of the NDP caucus, as MP Guy Caron looks on, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:09AM EDT
A planned visit to Saguenay by New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has been cancelled.
A representative for Singh said spring storms in Ontario prevented him from making the stop on his cross-country tour.
Singh was scheduled to visit the Boivin cheese plant, along with Jonquiere MP Karine Trudel.
The NDP leader was also supposed to go door-to-door in the riding.
