If elected, an NDP government would cut back fossil fuel subsidies and introduce a Net Zero plan for households.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh made the comments in Montreal on Friday, where he unveiled the party's climate change plan.

The Net Zero plan means that all buildings would produce as much energy as they consume.

His goal is to have all Canadian homes under the plan by the year 2050.

Singh also talked about the potential for free public transit and closing off-shore tax havens.

When asked how the ideas would be funded, he said he would "ask the richest people to contribute their fair share."