Patrick Watson said he felt like a shadow of himself when he wrote his latest songs.

After the death of his mother, a break-up with his longtime partner and changes in his band, he was humbled.

"In the last four years I had my socks knocked off. I had to let it go. It's hard everyone has to go through it and start from scratch," he said.

But he rode the wave of emotion and he's ready to take his songs around the world. His tour begins on Halloween.