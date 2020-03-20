MONTREAL -- In an effort to create unity as Montrealers remain housebound to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, POP Montreal is inviting everyone to sing along to Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne,” from their balconies on Sunday. Fellow Montrealer Martha Wainwright will lead the choir.

Folks are invited to sing from their balconies or out of their windows, on their roofs or their porches alongside Wainwright, whose voice will be streamed virtually.

The event’s Facebook page mentions how resilient Montrealers are as a community who lived through the 1998 ice storm, which left the city frozen and without power for more than a month. The storm saw the Montreal community come together to ensure everyone was taken care of; some offered shelter, others offered food.

“We… are proud of our ability to work together through difficult times,” the page reads. “So while there are dark clouds ahead, let us gather together and conjure the spirit, endurance, and wit of our favorite son - Leonard Cohen.”

The event is set to start at 8 p.m. After “So Long, Marianne,” the plan is to sing other Cohen favourites.

The page’s description ends with a poignant Cohen lyric, from his song “Anthem”: “There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in.”

Last week, in Italy, where the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a country-wide lockdown, Italians sang to each other from their balconies to keep up their spirits in trying times.

Here are the lyrics if you don't know them:

Come over to the window, my little darling

I'd like to try to read your palm

I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy

Before I let you take me home



Now so long, Marianne

It's time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again



Well, you know that I love to live with you

But you make me forget so very much

I forget to pray for the angels

And then the angels forget to pray for us



Now so long, Marianne

It's time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again



We met when we were almost young

Deep in the green lilac park

You held on to me like I was a crucifix

As we went kneeling through the dark



Oh, so long, Marianne

It's time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again



Your letters, they all say that you're beside me now

Then why do I feel alone?

I'm standing on a ledge and your fine spider web

Is fastening my ankle to a stone



Now so long, Marianne

It's time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again



For now I need your hidden love

I'm cold as a new razor blade

You left when I told you I was curious

I never said that I was brave