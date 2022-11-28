Significant rainfall, high winds set to sweep southern Quebec

A person walks through a park in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A person walks through a park in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon