

CTV Montreal





A video taken Friday morning shows the ingenuity of bicycle thieves in Montreal.

Around 5 a.m. on July 27, a thief was spotted climbing on top of a garbage bin to unscrew and remove no parking signs from a pole.

As soon as the signs were gone, the thief then hoisted the bicycle up the length of the pole and rode away with the U-lock still attached, presumably to be removed with an angle grinder in an area where noise won't matter.

The thief paused at one point when a driver went past, standing innocently near the bicycle so as not to attract attention, little knowing that he was being filmed the entire time.

Each year about 2,000 bicycles are reported stolen to Montreal police, although the number of thefts is likely much higher, since police acknowledge they do not do much to track down stolen bicycles.

Police say it's better to be preventative by properly locking bicycles kept outdoors, using good-quality locks, engraving bicycles, and not leaving a bicycle in any one spot for too long.