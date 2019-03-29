On Monday May 27th we will be hosting the 1st annual “ SIAN BRADWELL GOLF CLASSIC ” at the beautiful Elm Ridge Golf Course (https://www.sbgolfclassic.com)

If you are not aware, the SIAN BRADWELL FOUNDATION is a charity that was started here in Kirkland by very good friends of mine who lost their daughter to Cancer, and 100% of the monies raised goes to support the Montreal Children’s Hospital Cancer ward. No overhead such as cell phones, cars, office space, etc. – the entire charity is run 100% by volunteers. Activities such as a charity Softball tournament, bowling, basketball tournament, etc., all raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital. http://sianbradwell.com

Please, I (Frank Fitzgerald) am asking you and / or your organization to join us for brunch, a fun game of golf including cart, and a delicious dinner to help us raise funds for the Montreal Children's Hospital and allow us to help purchase medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment. As well there will be special prizes, auctions, and events that will be of interest to EVERYONE ! Please check our website for very interesting sponsorship opportunities.

Early Bird special (ends March 21, 2019)

Foursome: $1250

Individual: $350

​

After March 21, 2019

Foursome: $1,400

Individual: $400

(includes brunch, green fee, cart and dinner)

​

Cocktail/Dinner only: $125.00