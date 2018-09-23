

CTV Montreal





The Shriners Hospital for Children is using a technology from the animation world to help its patients live easier lives.

Last year, the hospital created a motion analysis library where cameras can track movements of kids and teens as they walk, reach, push, and twist.

It allows doctors and therapists to then make better decisions on surgery, treatment, and follow-up procedures.

“They study the muscles around the knee, hip, foot, and ankle,” said Dr. Reggie Hamdy. “We measure strength.”

The technology also has a role in how surgeries are performed.

“You can look at their motion before surgery to plan and [see if] the surgery worked,” said Marc Lalande, Vice-President of Research at the hospital. “It’s very important to correct their movement.”

Montreal’s Shriners Hospital isn’t the only one using this method.

14 Shriners Hospitals around North America are implementing the technology, making it the world’s largest network of pediatric motion analysis centres.

Last week, staff from across the continent met in Montreal to ensure everyone is using it the right way, as well as to share insights and research.

“Every patient that comes into our system is going to benefit from data from all the patients who come into our hospitals, which is something like 3000 patients a year,” said Lalande.

The labs measure everything from the spinal movements of patients to how much oxygen they use.

“In Montreal, we probably have our most cutting-edge system in the world,” said Louis-Nicolas Veilleux, Principal Researcher at the Motion Analysis Centre.

Patients are also finding the new method to be effective.

Phil Arsenault was born with Cerebral Palsy.

He’s been equipped with markers in his legs that will help both himself and researchers.

“Thanks to them, I’m able to be where I am today,” he said.