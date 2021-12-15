MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on a Quebec shrimp product for undeclared sulphites.

Le Soleil du Sud brand Wild Argentina Shrimps with the best before date of Oct. 2022 have been pulled off the shelves.

The affected product was sold in batches of 300g with the UPC label 6 27843 44679 8.

Some people have sensitivities to sulphites, which can result in allergy-like symptoms including anaphylactic reactions in serious cases.