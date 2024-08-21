Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
Nevertheless, we must continue to adopt the right behaviours, mainly by keeping a sick child at home, said Benoit Barbeau, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at UQAM and an expert in virology.
"It's inevitable that there will be cases of COVID-19 infection in classrooms since children are right next to each other," explained Barbeau. "Whether it's the COVID-19 virus or the flu virus, ideally, the parent should keep the sick child at home, and prevent him or her from going to school, because these are not the best conditions for learning anyway."
Among other important measures, Barbeau mentioned classroom ventilation.
"As much as possible, we want to keep a certain air flow to ensure that the air circulates. We hope schools have good ventilation units," he said.
The number of COVID-19-positive cases has climbed relatively steadily this summer and continues to rise. Quebec government data for the week of Aug. 11 to 17 show nearly 2,500 new cases, including 1,217 hospitalizations.
"We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on this and other viruses as the new school year gets underway, but this one in particular, compared to what we've experienced in recent years. We want to make sure we have a good understanding of the situation, of the current picture, even before the start of the new school year," said Barbeau.
"It's up to the provincial and federal governments to communicate good practices to the public and ensure that, despite this increase, we can maintain some control over the transmission of this virus," he added.
Barbeau pointed out that the KP.1, KP.2 and KP.3 sub-variants are currently highly prevalent and more transmissible, causing these infection increases.
These sub-variants, like the older BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, are derived from the Omicron variant.
The good news, said Barbeau, is that the symptoms are not as severe in the Omicron variant as in the preceding Delta variant.
Current situation no cause for concern
Although the sub-variants from Omicron are associated with less severe symptoms than Delta, there's still a chance they could mutate into a more aggressive virus.
"We could certainly end up with a slightly more dangerous variant, associated with more severe symptoms," warned Barbeau.
However, he believes the sub-variants circulating in Quebec are "not too serious in terms of risk of hospitalization."
He also noted that children generally have minor symptoms of COVID-19. Cases of hospitalization in children are few, and deaths are pretty rare.
The virology expert doesn't expect COVID-19 to have as much impact on the education system in the near future as in previous school years.
"I think closing a classroom is really a last resort if the situation gets out of control and it's the only way to reduce transmission," he said.
Barbeau believes the worst is over since the Omicron wave hit Quebec in late 2021 and early 2022. That was the peak, with an extraordinary rise in cases of infection.
"Suddenly, it caught up with those who weren't infected. It was a peak, and it would surprise me if we experienced the same thing in the next few years or even decades, but you never know," he said.
Other viruses
There are other respiratory viruses, including other coronaviruses, rhinoviruses and adenoviruses. We should also be wary of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is more dangerous for young children and older people, said Barbeau.
However, COVID-19 has a peculiarity: the virus circulates all year, though it is more active in fall and winter. That means it adapts according to the population that is infected.
"Through the multitude of variants that are produced, there is always one that finds the winning combination to be able to be more prevalent. That's what we've been seeing since the end of May, when hospitalizations increased," explained Barbeau.
Influenza, which hits in the fall and lasts until the end of winter, can also cause many hospitalizations.
"You never know how intense the influenza virus will be, and some strains are more aggressive than others, depending on the year. In recent years, we've had vaccines that have been very effective," said Barbeau.
Each year, the influenza vaccine is produced according to forecasts by the World Health Organization, which tries to predict which strains of influenza will be the most dominant in the coming season.
For vaccination against COVID-19, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that only vaccines containing the most recently selected strain should be used in the fall of 2024.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024.
- The Canadian Press health content is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Tech tycoon, defence attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak yacht sinking
A superyacht that sank Monday off the Sicilian coast during a storm left at least one person dead and six passengers missing, including British tech kingpin Mike Lynch and some of his inner circle, who were gathered to celebrate his victory in a long-running legal trial.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the legal feud between the two companies heats up
Online fast-fashion giant Shein has filed another lawsuit against competitor Temu, accusing the China-founded shopping platform of stealing its designs, copying its product images and engaging in other types of fraud.
Two bodies retrieved from Mike Lynch's sunken yacht brought to land
Scuba divers scouring the wreck of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht, which sank off Sicily two days ago, have found two bodies inside it, a source close to rescue operations said on Wednesday.
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Toronto police's tow truck task force charges two teens in 12 separate shootings
An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 12 separate incidents police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals
The Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital confirmed to CTV News they received the threat.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.
-
Renfrew, Ont. man credits good karma with Lotto Max win
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
Atlantic
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
N.L.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, the beloved educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to celebrate the culture he loved, died on Saturday in St. John's at the age of 85.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
London
-
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
-
Pedestrian struck in Exeter, OPP investigating
The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 4 and Wellington Street.
Kitchener
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Two people thrown from vehicle in Perth County crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
Windsor
-
First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.
-
Sandwich Street at Essex Terminal Railway tracks to be closed
Sandwich Street will be experiencing a two-day closure next week for track replacement and road paving.
-
End of the road for Windsor's Safepoint Consumption Site
It's the end of the road for Windsor's Safepoint consumption and treatment services site. The province has announced a new path meant to address the opioid crisis.
Barrie
-
Boy rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
OPP conducts separate investigation into deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a police-involved shooting in Innisfil last week.
-
Would-be thieves bungle theft and getaway
Two people attempted to steal a car in Caledon on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
Removal of collapsed Vancouver crane begins weeks after devastating fire
The crane that came crashing down on a Vancouver neighbourhood earlier this month is set for demolition on Wednesday.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Misleading 'drug experiment' attack ad by BC Conservatives
The BC Conservative Party is on the defensive after posting an attack ad about "David Eby's deadly drug experiment," which includes misleading statements and content.
Vancouver Island
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
B.C. teacher disciplined for taking sides in family law dispute with 'biased and unprofessional' court statement
A B.C. teacher has been reprimanded for taking sides in a family law dispute involving a student's parents.
-
Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP to provide update on triple homicide investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding a triple homicide near McCreary.
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
Film production to close down section of Manitoba highway
A section of a Manitoba highway will be closed for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday due to a film production.
Calgary
-
Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere
Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.
-
Calgary's former Rose and Crown reopens as new pub
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.
-
Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3
Traffic was detoured on Highway 3 for several hours on Wednesday following an early morning crash.
Edmonton
-
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP ask for help identifying vehicles used in Parkland County boat thefts
Parkland County RCMP are searching for two stolen boats worth nearly $400,000.
-
Western Cycle sign installed at Neon Sign Museum after 4 years
It's taken four years, but the iconic Western Cycle sign is once again on display in Edmonton.
Regina
-
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four illegal immigrants from Mexico.
-
Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
-
'I have no words': Sask. town mourns death of 18-year-old following shooting
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
Saskatoon
-
'They want government to do their dirty work': Canadian farmers feel helpless to stop rail disruption
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
-
Crews battle quickly-spreading grass fire south of Saskatoon
Firefighters from Saskatoon and area had to team up on Monday afternoon as a grass fire spread south of the city.
-
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.