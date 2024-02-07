Should Quebec reduce its blood-alcohol limit to 0.05? ASPQ says 'yes'

The Association pour la santé publique du Québec (ASPQ) says it plans to recommend the blood-alcohol limit in the province be lowered to 0.05 when it appears before a parliamentary committee at the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the current law, it is a criminal offence to drive a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 80 mg or more per 100 ml of blood, that is a 0.08 limit.

The Commission des transports et de l'environnement is holding consultations and public hearings on Bill 89, An Act to amend the Environment Quality Act.

ASPQ Executive Director Thomas Bastien argues almost every day in Quebec, there is a death or serious injury due to alcohol-impaired driving.

He says that scientific data and examples in other jurisdictions show that a 0.05 limit is a promising measure that is gaining public support.

The ASPQ adds that last fall, Coroner Yvon Garneau recommended that authorities urgently analyze the feasibility of lowering the blood-alcohol limit for motorists from 0.08 mg/100 ml to 0.05 mg/100 ml, and amend the Highway Safety Code accordingly.

Garneau asserts that there has been a reduction in fatal accidents since introducing the 0.05 limit elsewhere in Canada and the world.

The limit is 0.05 in all Canadian provinces except Saskatchewan, where it is 0.04.

Following Garneau's report, Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault's office e-mailed The Canadian Press to state that the government was not considering reviewing the legal limit for drinking and driving.

The coroner's report comes after the death of Stéphanie Houle in Drummondville in October 2021.

The 46-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Benoit Janvier.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2024.