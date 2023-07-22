'Should I even be having children?' Eco-anxiety fueled by summer of adverse weather

Montrealer Aandrianna Jacob is one of a growing number of young people who experience eco-anxiety, i.e. distress about the effects of climate change. (CTV News/Lauren Roberts) Montrealer Aandrianna Jacob is one of a growing number of young people who experience eco-anxiety, i.e. distress about the effects of climate change. (CTV News/Lauren Roberts)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon