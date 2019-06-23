

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say shots were fired outside a bar in the early hours of Sunday morning after an argument escalated.

Police were called to the scene at 4:45 a.m. when a fight broke out between two suspects and another group of individuals inside a bar, then moved outside.

There were reports of shots fired on de l’Acadie Boulevard near the corner of Chabanel Street West in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police said the shots were fires by one of the two suspects, and the two men fled before police arrived.

Police located and arrested a 23-year-old man, but say it’s so far unclear if he fired the gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

A firearm was recovered by police at the scene, and analysts will determine if it was the weapon that was fired in the incident.

Police are investigating.