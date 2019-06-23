Featured Video
Shots fired outside Montreal bar in wee hours
FILE PHOTO
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:15PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:16PM EDT
Montreal police say shots were fired outside a bar in the early hours of Sunday morning after an argument escalated.
Police were called to the scene at 4:45 a.m. when a fight broke out between two suspects and another group of individuals inside a bar, then moved outside.
There were reports of shots fired on de l’Acadie Boulevard near the corner of Chabanel Street West in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Montreal police said the shots were fires by one of the two suspects, and the two men fled before police arrived.
Police located and arrested a 23-year-old man, but say it’s so far unclear if he fired the gun.
No one was injured in the incident.
A firearm was recovered by police at the scene, and analysts will determine if it was the weapon that was fired in the incident.
Police are investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- Here's what's happening in Montreal during Fete Nationale weekend
- Police investigate after 32-year-old man stabbed on Bishop Street
- Ontario mayor encourages Quebecers to join their police force in face of Bill 21
- Fete Nationale: What's open and what's closed
- Longueuil police seek held finding missing 14-year-old boy