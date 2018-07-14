Shots fired near Old Montreal: SPVM investigating
Montreal police are attempting to establish the circumstances that led to shots being fired overnight in the Ville Marie borough, near Old Montreal.
According to an SPVM spokesperson, several people fled from the intersection of Notre-Dame and St. Laurent Blvds around 3 a.m., soon after the shots were phoned in.
After a perimeter was erected, police found that a nearby car was struck by a bullet. No one was injured, they say.
Forensic techicians and a K9 unit made a sweep of the scene, which has since reopened to traffic.
An investigation is ongoing.
