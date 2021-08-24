MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunfire was heard near the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

It happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot near Saint-Jacques Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, two officers were leaving the hospital, after dropping off a patient at the ER, when they heard multiple gunshots.

"The police officers called dispatch," Bergeron explains, adding the force also received numerous calls from the public. "At this moment, we have no impact or projectile that were found at this scene."

One of the officers injured her forearm when she ducked for cover, he noted, but is expected to be fine. Bergeron did not know if the injury was gunshot-related.

Montreal police has secured a large perimeter in the area to allow investigators and the canine unit to canvass the scene.

"They are trying to find some evidence at this scene, trying to find a possible person who used a firearm," Bergeron said.

There were no reported victims and no arrests have been made.