MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) force is investigating after what sounded like gunfire was heard near the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), launching a ‘code silver’ alert inside the hospital.

It happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot near Saint-Jacques Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, two officers were leaving the hospital, after dropping off a patient at the ER, when they heard loud bangs that sounded like multiple gunshots.

"The police officers called dispatch," Bergeron explains, adding the force also received numerous calls from the public. "At this moment, we have no impact or projectile that were found at this scene."

One of the officers injured her forearm when she ducked for cover, he noted, but is expected to be fine. Bergeron did not know if the injury was gunshot-related.

Montreal police has secured a large perimeter in the area to allow investigators and the canine unit to canvass the scene.

"They are trying to find some evidence at this scene, trying to find a possible person who used a firearm," Bergeron said.

There were no reported victims and no arrests have been made.

CODE SILVER: ACTIVE KILLER

An MUHC spokesperson confirmed that a ‘code silver: active killer’ was launched at 1:30 a.m., following the reports of possible gunshots on the south side of the building near St-Jacques Street.

Introduced in 2010, a ‘code silver’ is deployed when an individual, by his or her behaviour, suggests that he or she is likely to endanger the safety of others by harming them with a knife, a firearm or other similar weapons. It is the perceived intent to kill. The issue was cleared up around 5 a.m. after police ensured the safety of the premises, the spokesperson said.

“Regular patient care activities that were disrupted last night have been restored, and the SPVM investigation is still ongoing,” said Martine Alfonso, MUHC associate president and executive director in a statement. “Measures were put in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff while the Glen site was inspected by the SPVM.”

- With files from Iman Kassam