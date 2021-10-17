Advertisement
Shots fired in Southwest borough: Montreal police investigating
Published Sunday, October 17, 2021 8:17PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 17, 2021 8:41PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after receiving several calls reporting gunshots in Montreal's Southwest borough.
At around 6:40 p.m., police received reports of gunfire near the intersection of Shannon and Wellington streets.
When police arrived, they found at least one bullet casing on the ground.
Investigators remained on the scene to determine the circumstances of the event.
-- More details to come
