Shots fired in Saint-Leonard; no victims or suspects found
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 7:28AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 10, 2021 7:30AM EST
Montreal police is investigating gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough.
Police received a call at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots heard on Bon-Conseil Street, near Châtelet Street.
When officers arrived on site, they found shell casings on the ground and bullet holes on the exterior of a duplex.
There were no reported victims and no suspects have been arrested.
A perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.