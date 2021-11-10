MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough.

Police received a call at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots heard on Bon-Conseil Street, near Châtelet Street.

When officers arrived on site, they found shell casings on the ground and bullet holes on the exterior of a duplex.

There were no reported victims and no suspects have been arrested.

A perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.