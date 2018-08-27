Featured Video
Shots fired in Pointe-St-Charles; no arrests
Police are investigating after gunshots were reported in Pointe-St-Charles on Mon., Aug. 27, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 8:55AM EDT
Police are investigating possible gunshots fired in Pointe-St-Charles early on Monday morning.
At 4:00 a.m., a 911 call was placed reporting the shots at the intersection of De Chateauguay and Charlevoix.
Bullet casings were found on the ground and impacts from bullets were found on a nearby residence.
A police perimeter was set up and a canine unit deployed, but no arrests have been made. Police said residents have not been cooperative with the investigation.