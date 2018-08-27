

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating possible gunshots fired in Pointe-St-Charles early on Monday morning.

At 4:00 a.m., a 911 call was placed reporting the shots at the intersection of De Chateauguay and Charlevoix.

Bullet casings were found on the ground and impacts from bullets were found on a nearby residence.

A police perimeter was set up and a canine unit deployed, but no arrests have been made. Police said residents have not been cooperative with the investigation.