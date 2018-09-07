Featured Video
Shots fired in parking lot outside Laval bar
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 8:00AM EDT
Laval police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. on Friday morning.
A 911 call was made to report gunfire in the parking lot of a bar on Cure-Labelle Boulevard in Chomedey.
Officers have been unable to determine who was involved, or what led up to the shots fired.
No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged by bullet ricochet.
An investigation will continue.
The area has since re-opened to traffic.
