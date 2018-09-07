

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

A 911 call was made to report gunfire in the parking lot of a bar on Cure-Labelle Boulevard in Chomedey.

Officers have been unable to determine who was involved, or what led up to the shots fired.

No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged by bullet ricochet.

An investigation will continue.

The area has since re-opened to traffic.