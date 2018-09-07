Laval police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. on Friday morning. 

A 911 call was made to report gunfire in the parking lot of a bar on Cure-Labelle Boulevard in Chomedey. 

Officers have been unable to determine who was involved, or what led up to the shots fired. 

No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged by bullet ricochet. 

An investigation will continue. 

The area has since re-opened to traffic. 