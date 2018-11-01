

CTV Montreal





Montreal police rushed to Park Extension overnight Thursday after getting reports of shots fired.

Several people living near Bloomfield Ave. and Liege St. called 9-1-1 around 12:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

Police searched the area and found several bullet casings, and then discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the garage door of an apartment building.

There are no signs that anyone was injured, and nobody appeared in any hospital overnight to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Officers remained at the scene overnight and throughout the morning.