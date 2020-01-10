Shots fired in Montreal North in broad daylight, police say
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 5:48PM EST
MONTREAL -- Gunshots were fired Friday afternoon in Montreal North, but no one was injured, police said.
At 1:30 p.m., officers rushed to the corner of Forest St. and Pie-IX.
There, they found at least one bullet casing. Police interviewed four people, who are likely to have been involved in the shooting, a police spokesperson said. It is as of yet unclear if they were victims of the shooting or the perpetrators, the spokesperson added.
No arrests have been made.