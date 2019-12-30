MONTREAL -- Two people robbed and shot at a man in Laval on Monday evening, in what may have been an internet sales meetup gone wrong, police said.

Bystanders called police around 5 p.m. and said they heard shots fired near the corner of Ampere Ave. and de Royan St., near De la Concorde Metro station.

Officers rushed to the scene and found an uninjured man, Laval police said.

The man had agreed to meet up with two people to finalize an internet sale and had purchased an item legally from them before the interaction turned hostile, police said.

The two suspects shot at the man at least once and stolen his money, police added.

Witnesses saw two people in their 20s fleeing the scene.

Investigators erected a perimeter in the area as they searched for clues as to what happened.