Montreal police spent Tuesday night searching for a gunman after shots were fired on Ste. Catherine St.

Residents living near Ste. Catherine and Nicolet St. called 9-1-1 at 10 p.m. Tuesday after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police examined the area and found several bullet casings, but no sign that anyone had been shot.

They even brought in their canine squad to search the intersection in hopes of finding clues.

Several witnesses were questioned by police, and officers believe the gun was fired as part of an attempted robbery.

No victim has come forward.