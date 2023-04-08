Shots fired at Quebec home belonging to Accurso family: source

Quebec provincial police (SQ) is investigating after shots were fired overnight at a home in Deux-Montagnes.

A source tells CTV News the home northwest of Montreal belongs to former construction magnate Tony Accurso.

No one was injured in the shooting, which police say happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It follows a string of attacks targeting the Accurso family in recent months.

A Laval property reportedly belonging to his daughter was the target of arson in February.

Last August, shots were fired at a home belonging to Accurso’s son in Deux-Montagnes. Two months later, a home in the same community belonging to his daughter was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

There were no injuries.

Accurso was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 for his role in running a graft system that favoured a closed group of construction entrepreneurs.

He appealed the conviction and was freed on bail in June 2022, pending a Supreme Court decision.

With files from CTV's Daniel J. Rowe