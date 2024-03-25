Shots fired at parked car in east end Montreal

A man says he's at a loss for explanation after shots were fired in his direction Sunday night in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. near André-Ampère and Copernic avenues.

The man was in his parked vehicle when "a suspect vehicle passed by [and] gunshots were heard at that time," according to Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

At least one point of impact was found on the car, as well as in the surrounding area of the parking lot.

"At this point, the victim did cooperate with Montreal police for this event and informed us he did not know why he was targeted," said Bergeron, adding that the man was not injured.

Police say they have reason to believe there were two people in the suspect vehicle.

A large perimeter has been set up, and no arrests have been made.