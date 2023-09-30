Shots fired at Montreal business with 3 people inside

Shots were fired at a business in Montreal Friday night while three people were inside.

Emergency services were called around 12:30 a.m. to a business on Charles-de-LaTour Street, near Chabanel Street West, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

"At the scene, police officers located at least one projectile impact on the storefront," said Jeanne Drouin, spokesperson for Montreal police (SPVM).

"According to information received, the suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived," she added.

Three people were inside the business when the shots rang out, but no one was injured. It's unclear whether these people or the business in question were targeted on purpose.

"For the moment, the causes and circumstances of this event remain unknown. During the night, the canine unit was deployed to search for evidence. Forensic identification technicians were also on site to analyze the scene," said Drouin.

The SPVM investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2023.