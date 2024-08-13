Shots fired at home in Kirkland, police investigating

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Kirkland early Tuesday morning.

Several people called 911 at 1:25 a.m. to report hearing gunshots on Beaubois St. near Timberlea-Trail St., according to Montreal police spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

Patrollers discovered bullet holes in the garage of a residence on the street and secured the perimeter.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made.