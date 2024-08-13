MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shots fired at home in Kirkland, police investigating

    Montreal police car. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Montreal police car. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Kirkland early Tuesday morning.

    Several people called 911 at 1:25 a.m. to report hearing gunshots on Beaubois St. near Timberlea-Trail St., according to Montreal police spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

    Patrollers discovered bullet holes in the garage of a residence on the street and secured the perimeter.

    Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

    No arrests have been made.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News