Shots fired at Hochelaga residential building; Montreal police investigating

Shots were fired at a residential building in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Saturday morning.

No one was injured.

Police were called to a triplex on Saint-Germain Street, near Adam Street, around 7:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered bullet holes in the building's facade at the ground floor level. Shell casings were also discovered.

Montreal police (SPVM) were on the scene Saturday to investigate the event and look for video footage and witnesses.

No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press.