Shots fired at another residence on Anna-Paquin St.: Montreal police

For the third time in under two weeks, destructive acts were committed on a small street in northeast Montreal.

Around 4:15 a.m. Friday, shots were fired at a residence on Anna-Paquin Street, near the intersection of Suzanne-Giroux Street in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

No one was injured. Montreal police (SPVM) have yet to report the arrest of any suspects.

Police spoke with occupants of the residence, and a security perimeter was set up to help investigators get to the bottom of this case.

A few days ago, a van was set on fire in the driveway of a residence on Anna-Paquin Street, also located near the intersection of Suzanne-Giroux Street.

The SPVM confirmed Friday that it was not the same residence as the one that was just targeted by gunfire, even though they are very close to each other.

And on March 11, around 1:20 a.m., shots were fired at a residential building on Anna-Paquin Street, this time near the intersection with Mariana-Jodoin Street.

These last two incidents have yet to be solved; no one was injured in either case.

This report was first published in French on March 24, 2023.