Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunfire was heard in the Saint-Laurent borough Sunday night.

The force received a 911 call at 9 p.m. about shots fired in the direction of a home on Petit Street, near Lanthier Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet holes and several shell casings.

There were no reported injuries, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

A security perimeter has been established in the area to allow investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.