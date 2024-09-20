Shots fired at a home in Candiac during the night

Shots were fired at a home in Candiac, Montérégie, on Montreal's South Shore.

There were no injuries, but a police investigation has been opened.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency services were called to Grégoire Avenue, where shots had been heard.

"When they arrived on the scene, the police carried out a sweep and set up a security perimeter. Projectile impacts were located on the residence. No one was injured," said the Roussillon police said in a summary of events.

The investigation into this incident has been transferred to its Criminal Investigation Division. The Forensic Identification Section will also visit the scene.

"Witnesses have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made at this time," the police said on Friday morning.

The investigation is continuing.