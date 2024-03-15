Shots fired at a commercial building in TMR

A commercial building in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) was the target of gunfire early Friday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 1:30 a.m. about the incident on Côte-de-Liesse Road near Devonshire Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the front door of a car dealership had signs of gunshot impact.

Shell casings were also found on the floor.

There were no reported injuries, and there have been no arrests.

Investigators and forensic technicians are expected to visit the scene later in the day.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2024.