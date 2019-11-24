MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating a gunshot in the downtown area though nobody appears to have been injured.

Police received a 911 call at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday about a fight involving several people on St-Laurent Blvd. near Milton. According to the call, a gunshot was fired.

When police arrived on the scene the people involved in the conflict had fled but a bullet casing was found on the ground.

The SPVM said they had identified several people involved in the fight but no arrests had yet been made.