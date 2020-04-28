MONTREAL -- Business groups welcomed Premier Francois Legault’s announcement that the economy would re-open, but many businesses really don’t know what to expect.

A third of all Quebec businesses are closed, and many others are only partially opened.

“That is basic math,” said Canadian Federation of Independent Business vice president Francois Vincent. “If you don’t do any sales, and you still have bills to pay, that’s a path to close the business.”

Maison Lipari gift shop has been around for five decades and opened a second store in the fall. The COVID-19 pandemic threw an already crazy time into another dimension.

“We’ve been in a whirlwind since November and then this happened and business came to a halt,” said owner Patricia Lipari.

Lipari, like many retailers, went online for sales, but it hasn’t been the same as running a brick-and-mortar store.

Many business owners have questions about what the new normal will look like once stores reopen.

“Going back to normal worries us because we don’t’ know what the next normal is going to be,” said Lipari.

Many businesses cannot afford to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, but with the virus far from disappearing, there is concern about timing.

“If we wait too long, it could change the habit of the customers, so going more on Amazon, going more on big boxes, and that’s why it was important to let the small shops reopen,” said Vincent.

The other concern is whether staff will want to come back.

Some, however, are eager to reopen. The owners of a small gym in Montreal sent a letter to the premier asking to reopen if they found ways to maintain physical distancing.

“Instead of just asking for money, money, money, we just want to have clear guidelines about how we should operate to respect those sanitary procedures that the government is pushing,” said CrossFit CapOp owner Mathieu Dumontet.

The pleas were to no avail, however, as gyms still don’t know when they’ll be allowed to reopen.