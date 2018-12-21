

CTV Montreal





The busiest time to be in a mall is the final Friday afternoon before Christmas.

Survey after survey shows that many shoppers wait until just before the holiday because they are hoping for good deals and steep discounts.

The second reason is that people need deadline pressure in order to be efficient.

For those that need ideas there are many out there, including face masks, aromatherapy diffusers, or gift certificates to adventurous activities that a person wouldn't buy for themselves.

Remember: the gift is something the recipient should want, not need.

The average Quebecer will spend $458 on Christmas shopping.