A man shot in Montreal on Thursday night is not co-operating with police.

The attack happened at 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant across the street from the De Castelnau metro station.

Police said two groups of people began arguing when at least one person pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the upper body, and the gunman also shot a parked car.

When officers arrived several people remained at the scene, although suspects were spotted running north on Saint Dominique St.

The victim, who police said has a criminal record, was treated in hospital and is expected to survive.