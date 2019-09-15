Shooting suspect arrested after SWAT team raid in St. Leonard
A man was arrested in St. Leonard in connection with the shooting of another man Saturday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 11:59AM EDT
A 23-year-old man known to police was arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood of Montreal.
The suspect was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning at his home in Saint-Leonard by an SPVM SWAT team. He did not resist his arrest.
The victim was shot in the lower part of his body at approximately 3:50 a.m. Saturday during a conflict that escalated on 12th Ave. near Jean-Talon St.
His injuries were non-life-threatening.
The suspect had fled the scene of the alleged shooting before the police arrived, but was arrested after officers confirmed his identity and whereabouts.
Latest Montreal News
- Shooting suspect arrested after SWAT team raid in St. Leonard
- Rally planned to draw federal parties' attention to affordable housing crisis
- A man stabbed multiple times and is recovering in the hospital
- 'She the North:' Mississauga to host rally for U.S. Open champ Andreescu
- Candidates defend climate plans as environment becomes top ballot issue