MONTREAL -- A shooting involving Montreal police is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque could not comment on the shooting on Ontario St. near Cadillac St. in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisoneuve borough,as the file was transferred to the BEI.

Police responded when shots rang out in the afternoon, and La Presse is reporting that three people have been shot and their condition is not known.

This is a developing story that will be updated.