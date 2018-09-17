Featured Video
Shooting in St. Jean sur Richelieu
St. Jean sur Richelieu police began investigating the shooting, but called in the SQ for assistance.
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 9:09AM EDT
Quebec provincial police are investigating a shooting in St. Jean sur Richelieu.
The attack took place Sunday evening inside a home on Collin St. near St. Jacques St.
It appears that several people tried to force their way into the home and shot a man who tried to stop them.
Police said the attack shows signs of being linked to gangs and organized crime, and is the second shooting incident in the area in several days.
