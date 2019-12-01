MONTREAL -- A shooting at a party in Anjou left one person dead and three others injured early on Sunday morning.

Several gunshots were fired just after midnight both inside and outside a reception hall on Jarry St. near Ray Lawson Blvd.

The victims were taken to hospital where a 31-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

According to the SPVM it’s the 17th homicide to take place on the Island of Montreal in 2019.

The other victims include a 32-year-old male and 31-year-old female, both of whom suffered serious injuries.

A 25-year-old male was also injured but has already been discharged from hospital.

The motive of the crime is not yet known. Montreal police said numerous witnesses are scheduled to be interviewed.