MONTREAL -- With the game on the line on the final drive, Montreal Alouettes coach Khari Jones had to call upon backup quarterback Matt Shiltz to win their first home game of the season.

Shiltz delivered.

Stepping in for injured Vernon Adams Jr., who left Percival Molson Stadium on a stretcher on Monday, Shiltz led the game-winning drive with 42 seconds left to play.

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne ran in the late touchdown that lifted the Alouettes to a 17-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks, Montreal's first home win of the season.

"It's just about putting the moment in perspective and not letting the moment be bigger than it is," Shiltz said.

"In my mind it was just going out there and playing football. That was my mentality going out on the field. The coaches trusted me enough to go out there and win the game so I'm just very thankful for that."

Filling in for CFL rushing leader William Stanback, Artis-Payne ran for 122 yards in his first start for the Alouettes (4-4). The former NFL player kept his composure on the final drive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2021.