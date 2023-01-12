Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Her arrest came after police reported a string of car thefts in Sherbrooke over the last six weeks, though it’s not known if the 50-year-old suspect will be linked to any other incidents.
Sherbrooke police say that since January, nine cars have been stolen in their jurisdiction, and that nine other vehicles were stolen in the same area last month.
A number of those thefts occurred during the night, police say, while the vehicles were parked at the owner's home. Jeep Wrangler and Honda CRV SUVs have been the most frequently stolen models since last month.
Sherbrooke police are asking motorists who own vehicles with computerized ignition systems to keep the vehicle key away from their homes' front entrance to prevent suspects from remotely copying it and starting the car.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
5 things to know for Thursday, January 12, 2023
The man who adorned his pickup trick with a Confederate flag at last year's 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa speaks out, Toronto police investigate a series of assaults allegedly perpetrated by a group of teen girls, and a new study says fast food could be linked to a potentially life-threatening liver condition. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear on Jan. 12, 2022. Now, one year later, Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday on their investigation.
-
Waiting to borrow Prince Harry's book in Toronto? It could take more than a year
It could take more than a year for Prince Harry’s memoir to land in the hands of Toronto Public Library readers patiently waiting for quality time with the explosive book.
-
Emergency crews responding to large fire in St. Catharines
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in St. Catharines and there have been reports of explosions from the scene.
Atlantic
-
'It's time for us to mobilize': N.S. ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday.
-
Winter storm warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
London
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Moir, Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
-
Friday the 13th revelers advised to use caution when driving to Port Dover
Norfolk County officials are warning those heading to Port Dover for Friday the 13th that the forecast may cause treacherous road conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes
Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 was sectioned off by Ontario Provincial Police due to a nearby encampment fire.
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
'It is frustrating': Healthcare officials plead for residents to reserve 911 for emergencies
When faced with a decision that may require medical care, making the right call can save a life.
Vancouver
-
Uncertified teachers hired in Chilliwack schools amid staff shortages
A severe shortage of substitute teachers in a B.C. school district has led to the hiring of uncertified teachers to fill the gaps.
-
'Urban explorer' finds stash of vintage Hotel Vancouver silverware buried in the woods
In his spare time, North Vancouver’s Christian Laub enjoys searching for and collecting vintage items. So when he got a tip about a car buried in the woods, he headed there with a fellow urban explorer – and found something else entirely.
-
UBC faces criticism for handling of Indigenous identity case
When Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous identity was questioned by a CBC report in October, the University of British Columbia didn't offer an explanation of whether it would investigate, citing privacy concerns.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Arrests made in Grande Prairie identity theft investigation: RCMP
Two Grande Prairie men have been arrested in relation to an identity theft investigation.
Windsor
-
Fog causes some bus cancellations
The fog is causing problems for school buses in Essex County.
-
Special weather statement in effect
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement. Environment Canada is forecasting rain that could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon, amounting in upwards of 25mm.
-
5.2% tax increase proposed for Windsorites: What you need to know about the 2023 budget
Here’s what you need to know about how city hall wants to spend your money and new revenue they want to collect.
Regina
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
Here's what to watch out for in Saskatchewan's night skies in 2023
A new comet, more northern lights and a partial solar eclipse are just some of the astronomical events happening above Saskatchewan in 2023.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 30 cm of snow by late Friday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.