MONTREAL -- Those looking to get into the spirit of the holidays, stay warm and, maybe most importantly, respect physical distancing guidelines, may want to hop in the car and head to Sherbrooke, Quebec, about two hours southeast of Montreal.

Sherbrooke's Scintillating Trail is an annual holiday decoration competition where residents and businesses compete to one-up one another with their shows of lights, animated scenes and music that would make Clark Griswold gush.

Participants in the contest deck out their exteriors until Jan. 3, and compete to be crowned festive decorator extraordinaire.

There are three categories for residential displays:

A sparkling light for those just wanting to make Sherbrooke welcoming ($300 to the winner);

Two twinkling lights for those who love Christmas and want to stand out ($500 to the winner); and

Three twinkling lights for those wanting to inspire the WOW Christmas effect ($700 to the winner).

Businesses were asked to sign up in one of the same three categories.

An interactive map is available on the Destination Sherbrooke website, and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite decorations.

Prizes will be announced Jan. 7.