

The Canadian Press





A Sherbrooke psychologist is facing numerous charges in relation to allegations he pimped out his clients.

Etienne Lavoie was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday, where the 47-year-old was charged with pimping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, drug trafficking, obtaining material benefits from sexual services, advertising sexual services and distributing intimate images without consent.

Sherbrooke police said they have identified at least three victims and that Lavoie allegedly committed criminal acts related to prostitution in his workplace and that the Quebec Order of Psychologists is cooperating in the investigation.

Lavoie may face further charges as the investigation continues.

According to an online professional biography, Lavoie is from Montreal and studied psychology at the Universite de Montreal and University of Sherbrooke from 2002 to 2006. For almost four years he was the executive counselor for skills development for the City of Sherbrooke and later held a similar position in Rimouski.

He then took a position at the University Hospital of Sherbrooke before opening his private practice in 2016.

Sherbrooke police asked any potential victims to come forward with information by calling investigators at 1-819-821-5555.