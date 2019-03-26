Featured Video
Sherbrooke police search for two alleged lizard thieves
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 10:26AM EDT
Sherbrooke police are on the lookout for two people who allegedly stole a lizard from a local pet store.
Police describe the ‘suspect and his accomplice’ as a white man who is about 35 years old and a white woman who is about 45 years old.
The man is 5’10” and weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair, and is balding and a brown beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green coat with a large logo on the back, dark blue jeans and dark work boots.
The woman is described as being overweight, with an English accent, and had a strong cigarette odour. She was wearing a burgundy coat, white pants and black shoes. She has brown hair with blonde highlights.
The incident occurred on March 8, when the suspect and his accomplice allegedly stole a $200 bearded dragon lizard, as well as items to feed it, at the La Grande Ménagerie, a pet store on King St. West.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sherbrooke police.
