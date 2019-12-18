SHERBROOKE -- Sherbrooke police are investigating a fight that broke out at a hockey game between two minor players on high school teams over the weekend.

A player from the Marquis du Collège du Mont-Sainte-Anne M18 team filed a police complaint against a player on the Titans of École secondaire du Verbe Divin from Granby. Both teams are in the School Preparatory Hockey League.

Sherbrooke police confirmed on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation, which should determine whether criminal charges will be laid against the player on the Granby private school's team, who is also a minor.

Police were called to the Mont-Sainte-Anne arena during the match on Sunday afternoon after a fight broke out.

The incident reportedly took place only inside the rink, although people exchanged verbal tirades outside it, according to witnesses.

No one appears to have been seriously injured in the fight.



- With files from The Canadian Press