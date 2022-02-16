A Sherbrooke man who was caught violently beating a cat before throwing it into a garbage can is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) states that at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, its officers responded to several 911 calls at an apartment building on Courville Street.

The suspect was reportedly seen outside the building violently hitting the cat with a table leg that had a screw at the end.

He then allegedly threw the animal into a garbage can.

Representatives with the Société protectrice des animaux (SPA) de l'Estrie were called to intervene.

They say the cat is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Sherbrooke police officers arrested the 51-year-old suspect.

He is expected to be charged with cruelty to an animal at the Sherbrooke courthouse.

This case comes days after a man was arrested for beating a dog and leaving it for dead in Magog, just west of Sherbrooke.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2022.